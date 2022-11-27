Telugu-language action thriller ‘HIT: The Second Case’ written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu will release in cinemas on 2 December. The second instalment in The HIT Verse, the film stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary .

Both Telugu and Tamil film industries outdid Bollywood in 2021, partly because big ticket Hindi films started releasing only by November as theatres were closed because of the pandemic. According to trade experts, Telugu cinema led the pecking order with box office collections of Rs. 1,200 crore in 2021, followed by the Tamil film industry at Rs. 800 crore and Hindi at Rs. 700 crore. Ticketing site BookMyShow stated that Telugu and Tamil movies, together, accounted for almost 50% of total tickets sold on the platform last year. In a normal year, Hindi films usually generate 60% of the box office collections.

While theatrical releases are now being considered, the south Indian language films have seen their dubbed versions play on Hindi satellite movie channels to stupendous success for years.

Revenge, vendetta and massy plotline-driven potboilers like the Ram Charan-starrer ‘Yevadu’ and horror comedies like ‘Kanchana 2’ top TV ratings, forming as much as 35-40% of programming schedules.

According to a FICCI-EY report, the biggest blockbusters on television in 2017 were two dubbed Telugu films. ‘Baahubali 2’ set an all-time record for TV viewership, with even its repeat airing generating higher numbers than the second most watched film, Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. The second was Allu Arjun’s action comedy ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ that beat many Hindi films such as ‘Tubelight’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’.

Actor Vijay’s Tamil film ‘Master’, which had set the cash registers ringing when released in theatres in January 2021, had managed an impressive satellite television premiere for its dubbed Hindi version in June 2021 with 6.7 million average minute audience (AMAs), according to estimates from TV monitoring agency BARC. AMA is defined as the number of individuals of a target audience who viewed an ‘event’, averaged across minutes.