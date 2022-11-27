Telugu film ‘HIT: The Second Case’ to release on 2 December1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 02:08 PM IST
Telugu-language action thriller ‘HIT: The Second Case’ written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu will release in cinemas on 2 December. The second instalment in The HIT Verse, the film stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary .