Telugu film ‘Khiladi’ pushes release date

To be sure, the southern movie industry, which had held on better to business than Bollywood post the pandemic and was on its way to recovery, is now in as dismal a state as the Hindi movie industry. After a few successful films such as Master, Telugu offerings such as Krack, Jathi Ratnalu and Vakeel Saab, Kannada action drama Yuvarathnaa and Malayalam horror mystery The Priest, the south is witnessing theatrical closures again, with cinemas in all states, except Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shut. In delays apart from Khiladi, Telugu studios Suresh Productions and Konidela Pro Company have announced that they are pushing the date of their Venkatesh-starrer Narappa and action drama Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi, both scheduled for Eid, ahead. The other Eid release, Mohanlal’s epic historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, will now arrive on 12 August 2021, the actor said on social media.

