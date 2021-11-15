Telugu film ‘Khiladi’ to release on 11 February

To be sure, southern language films have lit up the box office after the second covid wave, especially over the past few weeks. Rajinikanth’s action film Annaatthe, for instance, is on a record-breaking spree, especially in the home state, Tamil Nadu, where it emerged as the highest opening day earner ever with collections of Rs. 24 crore. Overall, the film made Rs. 30 crore across India on day one. Ticketing site BookMyShow said it had crossed the one million ticket mark on the platform, becoming the first film to do so after the second covid wave.