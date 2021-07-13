Telugu film ‘Narappa’ to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

To be sure, small to medium budget southern language films are fast lining up for direct-to-digital launches as the second covid wave keeps theatres shut. Titles like Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil), Thank You Brother (Telugu), Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam) and Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiran have already started premiering with Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann and comedy Sumo also in talks with platforms.

