NEW DELHI: Telugu romantic comedy Paagal will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 3 September after a theatrical release last month. Directed by debutante director Naresh Kuppili, the film is headlined by Vishwak Sen, known for Falaknuma Das, Ee Nagaraniki Emaind and Hit , along with Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha in lead roles.

After a successful run with direct-to-digital release of films during covid-19, the Indian film industry is unlikely to continue with the eight-week window between theatrical and digital premieres even when things go back to normal. Instead, it may opt for a window of three-four weeks for online streaming.

The pros and cons of a possible shift are being fiercely debated by stakeholders in India and abroad, with streaming platforms seeking early digital releases and cinema chains resisting the move. While it may be okay for a film featuring a big star to expect an extended run in cinemas and debut on streaming platforms later, there is no logic in holding small producers back - more so, as the longer they wait, the movie’s value diminishes, according to film trade experts. Add to the fact that most small, non-star vehicles fail to get proper shows and timings.

Movies in the four South Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, making up for 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.

