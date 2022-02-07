New Delhi: The makers of Ravi Teja’s Telugu film Rama Rao on Duty are likely to release the action film either in April or May. They are eyeing two theatrical release dates -- 25 March or 15 April.

Teja’s last film Krack that had released for Pongal 2021 had set the cash registers ringing soon after reopening of cinemas. It had marked a comeback for the actor after a spate of box office failures.

Known for his roles in action comedies, Teja has appeared in over 70 films and is one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. He first appeared in the Telugu film Karthavyam (1990), and subsequently played supporting roles in movies such as Allari Priyudu (1993) and Ninne Pelladata (1996), among others.

In 1997, while still working as an assistant director, Teja got an opportunity to act in the film Sindhooram directed by Krishna Vamsi in a supporting role. He followed up with roles in the films Seetha Rama Raju, Padutha Teeyaga, Manasichhi Choodu and Krishna Reddy's Premaku Valayara. In 1999, he was cast in a leading role by Srinu Vaitla for Nee Kosam.

He then started appearing in more significant roles such as Krishna Vamsi's Samudram, Chiranjeevi's Annayya and Budget Padmanabham, besides lead roles in multi-starrer films such as Kshemanga Velli Labanga Randi, Tirumala Tirupathi Venkatesa, Sakuntumba Sapari Vare Sametham and Ammayi Kosam.

In recent years, he has been seen in Gunasekhar's Nippu, Siva's Daruvu, fantasy comedy Devudu Chesina Maushulu, action comedy Balupu and Bengal Tiger directed by Sampath Nandi. After taking a sabbatical for one year, he played a blind man in Anil Ravipudi-directed Raja the Great (2017). In 2018, Teja starred in three films, Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Anthony, all three were critical and commercial failures. His 2020 film, Disco Raja where Teja played a dual role, had also bombed at the box office.

