Telugu romantic film Rang De has taken a fair start at the box office, adding to the quick and consistent recovery in south Indian movie business post covid-19. The film made around Rs24 crore in gross collections worldwide on its opening day, according to trade website Andhra Box Office.

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film features Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

To be sure, south Indian, particularly Telugu language films, have been on a roll over the past few weeks. Earlier, comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu had grossed over ₹44 crore worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres, after making Rs5 crore on its opening day. Another Telugu film A1 Express that had released the week before that, had made around Rs5 crore in its opening weekend.

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a Rs100 crore extended weekend, according to trade website Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of Rs20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total Rs35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

“The results are extraordinary considering the pandemic and it shows that mass crowds are ready to come to theatres when there is something that appeals to them. The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released (there) without the fear of not getting an audience," Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around Rs12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far.

