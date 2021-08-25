Telugu film ‘Republic’ to arrive in cinemas on 1 October

NEW DELHI: Telugu-language political thriller Republic will arrive in cinemas on 1 October. The film has been written and directed by Deva Katta, produced by JB Entertainments and stars Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.

Recent announcements by the south Indian film industries build on the positive response that titles like SR Kalyanamandapam have garnered in cinemas. Even though there's lack of clarity on when the biggest Hindi film territory, Maharashtra, will re-open, producers of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom stuck to their 19 August release date in theatres last weekend. A spate of Hollywood films such as The Conjuring 3, The Suicide Squad and others have already released in the meantime, albeit with seating capacities capped at 50% in most states.

Even after the first lockdown, south Indian cinemas had fast rolled out money-spinners as big films stuck to their release dates, while Bollywood chose to bring out its first mainstream offering, horror comedy Roohi in theatres, only in March, more than four months after reopening permits had been granted. The strong theatre-going audiences and fan culture in the south have aided better recovery for its film industry. With big films maintaining schedules, viewers were able to keep up their consumption habits, according to trade experts Far fewer cinemas have shut down in the south as compared to the north.

While Tamil films Master and Sulthan and Telugu offerings such as Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu set the cash registers ringing soon after theatres were permitted to reopen, theatres in the south saw big films such as Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the screens even as the north Indian film industry battles crises caused by delays.

Not just local offerings, south India had also demonstrated much love for Hollywood films such as Godzilla vs Kong which made more than 60% of its revenue from the region when released earlier this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.