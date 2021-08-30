NEW DELHI: Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr directed by Sampath Nandi, and starring Gopichand and Tamannaah, will arrive in cinemas on 3 September, the makers have confirmed.

Recent announcements by the south Indian film industries especially of Telugu films like Love Story and Republic build on the positive response that titles like SR Kalyanamandapam have garnered in cinemas. Even though there's lack of clarity on when the biggest Hindi film territory, Maharashtra, will reopen, producers of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom stuck to their 19 August release date in theatres last weekend, making around Rs18.75 crore in the first week. A spate of Hollywood films such as The Conjuring 3, The Suicide Squad and others have already released in the meantime, albeit with seating capacities capped at 50% in most states.

Even after the first lockdown, south Indian cinema had fast rolled out money-spinners as big films stuck to their release dates, while Bollywood chose to bring out its first mainstream offering, horror comedy Roohi, in theatres only in March, more than four months after reopening permits had been granted. The strong theatre-going audiences coupled with big films maintaining schedules helped viewers keep up their consumption habits, according to trade experts. Far fewer cinemas have shut down in the south as compared to the north.

While Tamil films Master and Sulthan and Telugu offerings such as Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu set the cash registers ringing soon after theatres were permitted to reopen, theatres in the south saw big films such as Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the screens even as the north Indian film industry battles crises caused by delays.

Not just local offerings, south India had also demonstrated much love for Hollywood films such as Godzilla vs Kong which made more than 60% of its revenue from the region when released earlier this year.

