Telugu film ‘Seetimaarr’ to release on 3 September

Recent announcements by the south Indian film industries especially of Telugu films like Love Story and Republic build on the positive response that titles like SR Kalyanamandapam have garnered in cinemas. Even though there's lack of clarity on when the biggest Hindi film territory, Maharashtra, will reopen, producers of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom stuck to their 19 August release date in theatres last weekend, making around Rs18.75 crore in the first week. A spate of Hollywood films such as The Conjuring 3, The Suicide Squad and others have already released in the meantime, albeit with seating capacities capped at 50% in most states.

