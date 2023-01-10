Telugu film ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on 17 February

Trade experts agree Baahubali is the inspiration for large-scale spectacles belonging to the mythological or historical genre, with pro-Hindu themes. The idea is to talk about familiar legends or narrate a tale of the win of good over evil, but all of it with strong Hindu roots. Baahubali has shown the world that an Indian spectacle has universal appeal and can find draw even outside of India. Last August, Telugu action adventure Karthikeya 2 released without marketing buzz or a large star cast but the film centered on a doctor’s quest to discover truths related to the ancient Indian belief system and the essence of Lord Krishna, set the cash registers ringing. It made over Rs. 30 crore in Hindi alone, higher than big-ticket Bollywood titles such as Anek, Liger, Goodbye and others.