Telugu film ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on 17 February

NEW DELHI: Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha and Dev Mohan, will release in cinemas on 17 February. The film will have a 3D release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
NEW DELHI: Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha and Dev Mohan, will release in cinemas on 17 February. The film will have a 3D release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Southern film industries are beginning to ride the Hindutva wave, lining up mythological and historical films with strong Hindu figures and heroes, taking cues from hyper-nationalist Bollywood films.
Southern film industries are beginning to ride the Hindutva wave, lining up mythological and historical films with strong Hindu figures and heroes, taking cues from hyper-nationalist Bollywood films.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Kantara, the latest Kannada blockbuster, tells the story of a local Hindu demigod while Telugu film Karthikeya 2, released in August, was a mystic thriller centered on the myth of Lord Krishna. Telugu producer Allu Aravind is backing an adaptation of the Ramayana. While the 1960s and 70s had seen southern superstars like M.G Ramachandran and N.T Rama Rao appear in mythological films, the genre had phased out. Media experts say the return is inspired by large-scale historicals spawned by the Baahubali franchise as well as the need to cater to the strong Hindutva sentiment across the country. The second is a priority as southern films launch dubbed versions and seek pan-India releases.
Trade experts agree Baahubali is the inspiration for large-scale spectacles belonging to the mythological or historical genre, with pro-Hindu themes. The idea is to talk about familiar legends or narrate a tale of the win of good over evil, but all of it with strong Hindu roots. Baahubali has shown the world that an Indian spectacle has universal appeal and can find draw even outside of India. Last August, Telugu action adventure Karthikeya 2 released without marketing buzz or a large star cast but the film centered on a doctor’s quest to discover truths related to the ancient Indian belief system and the essence of Lord Krishna, set the cash registers ringing. It made over Rs. 30 crore in Hindi alone, higher than big-ticket Bollywood titles such as Anek, Liger, Goodbye and others.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.