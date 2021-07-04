Telugu film studio Suresh Productions announces music label

NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based film production and distribution company Suresh Productions, known for hits such as Tohfa, Ramudu Bheemudu, Prem Nagar, Sri Krishna Tulabharam, Ahana Pellanta, Bobbili Raja, Indrudu Chandrudu, and Gopala Gopala, has announced the launch of its own music label Suresh Productions Music.

“Carrying forward the legacy of cinema for over 50 years, Suresh Productions is pleased to launch the music label, Suresh Productions Music. SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse," the company said in a statement.

The company also owns over 400 cinema screens across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is a subsidiary of Rama Naidu Studios, founded by Daggubati Ramanaidu, father to Daggubati Suresh Babu, a producer and Daggubati Venkatesh, an actor in Telugu cinema and grandfather to Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya – both actors in Telugu cinema.

In 1963, Ramanaidu partnered with friends to co-produce the commercially unsuccessful Anuragam (1963). Following that, he established his own production house Suresh Productions, and produced Ramudu Bheemudu (1964). Until the early 1970s, he kept to Telugu cinema and made films such as Pratigna Palana (1965), Sri Krishna Tulabharam (1966), Shree Janma (1967), Paapa Kosam (1968) and Sepoy Chinnaiah (1969). In 1971, he produced Prem Nagar, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Vanisri. The film went on to become a blockbuster and its success prompted Tamil and Hindi remakes entitled Vasantha Maligai (1972) and Prem Nagar (1974), respectively. Both versions were produced by him and became equally successful. Namma Kuzhandaigal, Tirumangalyam, Madhurageetham, Kuzhandaikaga and Deiva Piravi are some of his Tamil productions that were made during the 1970s.

While frequently making films in Telugu and Tamil, he branched out into the Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Assamese and Punjabi industries. His Hindi films include Dildaar, Tohfa, Anari, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Aaghaaz.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.