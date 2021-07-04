Telugu film studio Suresh Productions announces music label

In 1963, Ramanaidu partnered with friends to co-produce the commercially unsuccessful Anuragam (1963). Following that, he established his own production house Suresh Productions, and produced Ramudu Bheemudu (1964). Until the early 1970s, he kept to Telugu cinema and made films such as Pratigna Palana (1965), Sri Krishna Tulabharam (1966), Shree Janma (1967), Paapa Kosam (1968) and Sepoy Chinnaiah (1969). In 1971, he produced Prem Nagar, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Vanisri. The film went on to become a blockbuster and its success prompted Tamil and Hindi remakes entitled Vasantha Maligai (1972) and Prem Nagar (1974), respectively. Both versions were produced by him and became equally successful. Namma Kuzhandaigal, Tirumangalyam, Madhurageetham, Kuzhandaikaga and Deiva Piravi are some of his Tamil productions that were made during the 1970s.

