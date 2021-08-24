Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telugu film 'Tuck Jagadish' to premiere directly on OTT

Telugu film ‘Tuck Jagadish’ to premiere directly on OTT

Tuck Jagadish stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.
2 min read . 10:38 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Small to medium budget southern language films are fast looked at direct-to-digital launches especially post the second covid wave, outnumbering the number of Hindi films that skipped theatrical release

New Delhi: Telugu film Tuck Jagadish that had earlier confirmed plans for theatrical release will now premiere directly on an over-the-top video-on-demand platform given the uncertainty prevailing around the return of audiences to cinemas and the clutter of films lined up for release. The film's makers have not announced the platform on which it shall premiere.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, Tuck Jagadish stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. “With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict in many ways," lead actor Nani said in a recent statement.

To be sure, small to medium budget southern language films are fast looked at direct-to-digital launches especially post the second covid wave, outnumbering the number of Hindi films that skipped theatrical release. Titles like Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil), Thank You Brother (Telugu), Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam), Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiran and Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann have premiered on different OTT platforms.

To be sure, some hesitation on Bollywood’s part to opt for direct-to-digital release for films that are ready for theatrical showcasing may stem from the tepid response to previous offerings like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Laxmii and Coolie No.1, among others, that were slated for theatres but couldn’t hold on during the indefinite shutdown last year. 

There was a period of panic last year when filmmakers tried to cut losses and do the safest thing possible but now everyone’s got the nuanced understanding that only protecting one’s downside is not enough.

On the other hand, media experts say the southern movie industries have woken up to the gravity of the situation late since they managed a few money-spinners earlier this year, including Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, Dhanush’s Karnan and Vijay-starrer Master. But the prevailing uncertainty around re-opening of theatres and audiences returning is hitting them now and they are scrambling for digital premieres.

