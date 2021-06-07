NEW DELHI: The makers of Telugu film Tuck Jagadish have confirmed they are waiting for movie theatres to reopen and will not bypass the medium for a direct digital release. It is the second film in recent times after Ravi Teja’s Khiladi to have made the announcement even as cinemas remain shut indefinitely.

Several other films, besides Tuck Jagadish and Khiladi, too, have been delayed. Telugu studios Suresh Productions and Konidela Pro Company had announced that they were pushing ahead the date of their Venkatesh-starrer Narappa and action-drama Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi. Both these were initially scheduled for Eid in May. The other Eid release, Mohanlal’s epic historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, will now arrive on 12 August 2021, the actor said on social media.

Big southern titles such as Dhanush-starrer Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab had gone ahead with theatrical release in April even as Bollywood pushed films such as Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Chehre and witnessed cinema shutdowns in key states such as Maharashtra and Delhi.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, Tuck Jagadish stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

To be sure, the southern film industry, which had held on better to business than Bollywood after cinemas had re-opened and the covid cases were on a decline, is now in as dismal a state as the Hindi movie industry. After a few successful films such as Master, Telugu offerings such as Krack, Jathi Ratnalu and Vakeel Saab, Kannada action drama Yuvarathnaa and Malayalam horror mystery The Priest, the southern states have seen theatrical closures, just like in north India. Even states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the government hasn’t ordered closures, theatres have voluntarily downed shutters for lack of new content and to avoid operational expenses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.