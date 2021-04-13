NEW DELHI: Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab has continued its impressive box office run, despite rising covid cases, curbs and restrictions. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer had made around ₹70 crore over the opening weekend with ₹48 crore out of the ₹54 crore earned in the first two days coming from the Andhra Pradesh region alone.

The film is competing with opening collections of some of the highest Telugu grossers of all time, despite releasing at the peak of the pandemic, according to trade website Box Office India. Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film Pink.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Vakeel Saab has also managed to draw crowds in Bengaluru and other centres of Karnataka, besides being released in some Hindi-speaking belts where collections remained limited.

Besides India, the Telugu film is also making waves in Australia and New Zealand, with two-day collections standing at A$ 211,857 ( ₹1.21 crore) and NZ$ 19,220 ( ₹10.10 lakh), respectively.

Vakeel Saab builds on the success of previous south Indian, particularly Telugu, movie offerings such as comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu that had grossed over ₹ 44 crore worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres, sports drama A1 Express that had made around ₹5 crore in its opening weekend, and romantic drama Uppena that had also indicated recovery this February.

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a ₹100 crore extended weekend, according to Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of ₹20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total ₹35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around ₹12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far.

