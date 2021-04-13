Telugu film ‘Vakeel Saab’ continues box office run

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a ₹100 crore extended weekend, according to Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of ₹20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total ₹35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}