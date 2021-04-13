Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Telugu film ‘Vakeel Saab’ continues box office run

Telugu film ‘Vakeel Saab’ continues box office run

Premium
Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film Pink.
2 min read . 11:50 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The Pawan Kalyan-starrer had made around 70 crore over the opening weekend with 48 crore out of the 54 crore earned in the first two days coming from the Andhra Pradesh region alone

NEW DELHI: Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab has continued its impressive box office run, despite rising covid cases, curbs and restrictions. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer had made around 70 crore over the opening weekend with 48 crore out of the 54 crore earned in the first two days coming from the Andhra Pradesh region alone.

NEW DELHI: Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab has continued its impressive box office run, despite rising covid cases, curbs and restrictions. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer had made around 70 crore over the opening weekend with 48 crore out of the 54 crore earned in the first two days coming from the Andhra Pradesh region alone.

The film is competing with opening collections of some of the highest Telugu grossers of all time, despite releasing at the peak of the pandemic, according to trade website Box Office India. Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film Pink.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The film is competing with opening collections of some of the highest Telugu grossers of all time, despite releasing at the peak of the pandemic, according to trade website Box Office India. Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film Pink.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Vakeel Saab has also managed to draw crowds in Bengaluru and other centres of Karnataka, besides being released in some Hindi-speaking belts where collections remained limited.

Besides India, the Telugu film is also making waves in Australia and New Zealand, with two-day collections standing at A$ 211,857 ( 1.21 crore) and NZ$ 19,220 ( 10.10 lakh), respectively.

Vakeel Saab builds on the success of previous south Indian, particularly Telugu, movie offerings such as comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu that had grossed over 44 crore worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres, sports drama A1 Express that had made around 5 crore in its opening weekend, and romantic drama Uppena that had also indicated recovery this February.

Good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a 100 crore extended weekend, according to Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of 20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total 35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around 12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.