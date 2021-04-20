NEW DELHI: Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab has beaten box office collections of its Hindi and Tamil versions, Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai respectively, despite releasing at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer had crossed Rs100 crore in collections by the end of its first week in theatres, ahead of the Rs65.50 crore Pink had made in 2016 and the Rs69 crore that the Tamil remake featuring Ajith had earned in 2019.

In fact, Vakeel Saab, expected to finish its box office run with around Rs120 crore, has notched up the second highest first week total in India post the pandemic after Tamil film Master starring Vijay, pointed out trade website Box Office India. However, not only did Master have a far bigger release, a much higher ratio of business for the film had come from territories outside of home market of Tamil Nadu when several cinemas were functional and covid-19 cases lower. Vakeel Saab, on the other hand, has done far better in home territory Andhra Pradesh and Telangana than Master had in Tamil Nadu, with the former's seven-day business higher than the nine-day total of Master.

“The first week business of the film is among the top five films in the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh region and pretty much in the same range as (hits like) Saaho but these numbers have come at a much more challenging time," Box Office India said in a blog on the film’s performance.

In fact, of all the three versions, Pink, catering to a relatively wider, pan-India audience, managed the lowest numbers, Box Office India pointed out while both the south Indian language remakes proved crowd pullers, thanks to star power and subjects tailored to suit local tastes.

