Telugu film ‘Vakeel Saab’ cruises past Hindi, Tamil versions

In fact, Vakeel Saab, expected to finish its box office run with around Rs120 crore, has notched up the second highest first week total in India post the pandemic after Tamil film Master starring Vijay, pointed out trade website Box Office India. However, not only did Master have a far bigger release, a much higher ratio of business for the film had come from territories outside of home market of Tamil Nadu when several cinemas were functional and covid-19 cases lower. Vakeel Saab, on the other hand, has done far better in home territory Andhra Pradesh and Telangana than Master had in Tamil Nadu, with the former's seven-day business higher than the nine-day total of Master.

