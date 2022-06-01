Telugu film ‘Virata Parvam’ to release on 17 June

Both Telugu and Tamil film industries outdid Bollywood in 2021, partly because big ticket Hindi films started releasing only by November as theatres were closed because of the pandemic
Telugu period drama Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati will release in cinemas on 17 June. The film has been written and directed by Venu Udugula, and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles.
Both Telugu and Tamil film industries outdid Bollywood in 2021, partly because big ticket Hindi films started releasing only by November as theatres were closed because of the pandemic. According to trade experts, Telugu cinema led the pecking order with box office collections of Rs. 1,200 crore in 2021, followed by the Tamil film industry at Rs. 800 crore and Hindi at Rs. 700 crore. Ticketing site BookMyShow stated that Telugu and Tamil movies, together, accounted for almost 50% of total tickets sold on the platform last year. In a normal year, Hindi films usually generate 60% of the box office collections.
In fact, recovery for regional cinema had continued into April 2021, right before the second covid wave and restarted as early as August with more titles having arrived in theatres since. Hits like Master, Vakeel Saab, Love Story and the latest Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise- Part One ensured the return of audiences to cinemas in the south.
Hindi cinema, on the other hand, only saw some resurgence after Diwali in November with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Further, the top entertainment conversations on Twitter last year also involved South Indian films and actors. Tamil actor Vijay’s tweet unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Beast was the most liked and retweeted tweet in entertainment. Vijay’s action film Master, which was the most tweeted about south Indian movie of 2020, was finally released after much delay in 2021 and was the most-tweeted-about movie last year, as far as hashtags go.