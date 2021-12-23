NEW DELHI: Seeing the possible clutter at the box office for the Sankranti weekend in January, Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Bheemla Nayak has pushed its release date to 25 February 2022. This will ease things out for SS Rajamouli’s war epic RRR that is arriving in theatres on 7 January, followed by another big-budget film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, the week after.

Trade experts have, so far, been concerned about inadequate showcasing resulting from clash of big films at the box office. This month, the latest Spider-Man arrived on the same day as Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa while the new Matrix title will clash with sports drama ’83 this Friday.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha too will compete with period drama KGF, a popular franchise, in April. Trade experts say these films have lost over a year waiting for theatrical release and have huge investments stuck but the coming days will see great power play among producers and distributors in locking screens and show timings. In proof of the fact that it’s never wise for two big films to clash, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had also been moved to February to avoid releasing alongside RRR.

Clashes can lead to as much as 25-30% dent in business of films, if not more, at the box office, point out trade experts, with many viewers already strapped for cash post the pandemic and making a choice, especially when going out in large groups such as families. For instance, in January 2020, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior had made close to ₹270 crore at the box office with 3,650 screens while competing film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone had managed ₹32 crore with 1,600 screens.

Theatre owners agree there were clashes even before the pandemic but the number of titles pending for release are playing a big role in films arriving on the same day now.

