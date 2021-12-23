Telugu films avoid clash at the box office

Clashes can lead to as much as 25-30% dent in business of films, if not more, at the box office, point out trade experts, with many viewers already strapped for cash post the pandemic and making a choice, especially when going out in large groups such as families. For instance, in January 2020, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior had made close to ₹270 crore at the box office with 3,650 screens while competing film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone had managed ₹32 crore with 1,600 screens.