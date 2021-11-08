New Delhi: Telugu streaming service aha Video has announced a new line-up of originals as it clocked 1.5 million subscribers, six million monthly active users and 13 million app downloads within 20 months of launch.

The titles include talk show Unstoppable with NBK hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Maruthi's 3 Roses starring Eesha Rebba, Poorna and Payal Rajput, and Sarkaar, a bidding-based game show hosted by actor Pradeep Machiraju and music reality show Telugu Idol. Backed by veteran Telugu film producer Allu Aravind, the service also announced an upgraded version of the product that comes with a faster interface, offers customised recommendations, a smart player, Dolby Digital experience besides the facility of linking the television with the app, parental control and payment options.

aha will also premiere several Telugu films shortly, including recent hit Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. The platform is already home to 2021 releases such as Krack, 11th Hour, Zombie Reddy, Love Story, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Naandhi, In the Name of God, Needa, Kala, aha Bhojanambu, One, Super Deluxe, Chathur Mukham, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, The Baker and the Beauty, Maha Ganesha, Sarkaar, Parinayam, Orey Baammardhi, Cold Case, and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu.

“The start for aha wasn't easy, we had our inhibitions and were apprehensive about its reception. Now, we are inching closer to the two-million subscription mark, which could have been possible only with the love of Telugu audiences for our content," founder Aravind said in a statement.

To be sure, aha, which was launched in March 2020, benefited from the covid-19 lockdown and also the first-mover advantage as a big Telugu platform in its home state. It aims to tap the Tamil and north Indian markets with local language content in the coming months. This September, it also launched a vertical for children with content dubbed in several languages.

