NEW DELHI : Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently tested positive for covid-19, is banking on multilingual big-budget drama Pushpa to reach out to audiences pan India. The film directed by Sukumar co-starring Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is all set to be released for the Independence Day weekend with dubbed Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions apart from Telugu.

“I have tested positive for covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe," the actor tweeted.

38-year old Arjun, son of Telugu film producer Allu Aravind, was first seen as a child artist in Chiranjeevi’s 1985 film Vijetha and made his adult debut with 2003 movie Gangotri. A breakthrough performance in director Sukumar’s 2004 romantic action film Arya that won him both commercial success and critical acclaim was followed by titles such as V. V. Vinayak's Bunny, A. Karunakaran's musical love story Happy and Puri Jagannadh's action film Desamuduru. While his performances in Bhaskar's Parugu, where he played a happy-go-lucky man who helps his friend elope with his love and Sukumar's psychological action drama Arya 2 were appreciated, he complemented it with other hits such as V. V. Vinayak's action film Badrinath, Puri Jagannadh's action thriller Iddarammayilatho and action comedy Julayi.

More recently, Arjun has come into his own with Guna Sekhar's Rudhramadevi, which is the first Indian 3-D historical film, Hindi satellite channel favourite Sarainodu, directed by Boyapati Srinu, producer Dil Raju’s Duvvada Jagannadham, director Vakkantham Vamsi’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, all of which set the cash registers ringing.

In 2014, Arjun had produced and acted in a short film I Am That Change to spread awareness on individual social responsibility.

