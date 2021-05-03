Telugu star Allu Arjun banks on big-budget drama 'Pushpa' for pan-India reach

38-year old Arjun, son of Telugu film producer Allu Aravind, was first seen as a child artist in Chiranjeevi’s 1985 film Vijetha and made his adult debut with 2003 movie Gangotri. A breakthrough performance in director Sukumar’s 2004 romantic action film Arya that won him both commercial success and critical acclaim was followed by titles such as V. V. Vinayak's Bunny, A. Karunakaran's musical love story Happy and Puri Jagannadh's action film Desamuduru. While his performances in Bhaskar's Parugu, where he played a happy-go-lucky man who helps his friend elope with his love and Sukumar's psychological action drama Arya 2 were appreciated, he complemented it with other hits such as V. V. Vinayak's action film Badrinath, Puri Jagannadh's action thriller Iddarammayilatho and action comedy Julayi.