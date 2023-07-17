Chiranjeevi’s next film set for Independence Day clash1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s next film Bhola Shankar will release in cinemas on 11 August for the Independence Day weekend. Also featuring Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, it will be up for a massive clash in cinemas that week, with Rajinikanth’s Jailer, period drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.
