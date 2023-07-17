Chiranjeevi’s next film set for Independence Day clash

He received much acclaim for Swayamkrushi (1987), directed by K. Viswanath while Pasivadi Pranam (1987), Yamudiki Mogudu (1988) and Manchi Donga (1988) also did well at the box office. Some experimental works at this time include Kondaveeti Donga, the first Telugu film to be released on a 70mm 6-Track Stereophonic sound, the western genre Kodamasimham and the social action film Gang Leader (1991), which were box-office hits.