Having made his debut as a lead with the film Tholi Valapu, Gopichand is known for playing negative roles in films such as Jayam, Nijam and Varsham. He then made another attempt at playing the lead with the films Yagnam in 2004 and Andhrudu in 2005. In 2006, Gopichand starred in the commercially successful Ranam and Raraju which did not work at the box office. He was then seen in the 2007 releases Okkadunnadu and Lakshyam, and the 2008 releases Ontari and Souryam.

In 2010, Gopichand appeared in Golimar that saw him playing an encounter specialist and in 2011, acted in Mogudu and Wanted, both of which were commercial failures. In 2013, he reunited with director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti for the action-adventure film Sahasam which became his biggest commercial success until then.

Over the years, he has starred in action comedy Loukyam, action film Jil and romantic comedy Soukhyam. In 2017, he starred in Goutham Nanda and Oxygen which were both commercially unsuccessful.

As of September 2021, his sports action film Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi received positive reviews and was a success at the box office. The film star co-stars Tamannaah, Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla.

