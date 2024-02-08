Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Check how much Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has minted so far
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will be released in theatres on February 9.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will be released in theatres on February 9. The movie is about a young man falling for a witty woman, only to discover that she's a robot. Meanwhile, the advance booking numbers of the first major release in the month of February have come up.