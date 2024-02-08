 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Check how much Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has minted so far | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Check how much Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has minted so far
Back Back

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Check how much Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie has minted so far

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will be released in theatres on February 9.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Check how much it has minted so far (Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)Premium
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Check how much it has minted so far (Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will be released in theatres on February 9. The movie is about a young man falling for a witty woman, only to discover that she's a robot. Meanwhile, the advance booking numbers of the first major release in the month of February have come up.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office: Hrithik’s movie records lowest numbers since release

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has collected 95.31 lakh so far in advance booking. The movie will be released with 7,372 shows across the country. 

The entire collection is for its Hindi 2D version. The movie will also be released in the immersive cinema experience (ICE) format. In this format, the movie is shown on the main screen, as well as on 12 other LED panels placed on theatre walls. No advance booking has been made for this format yet.

Also Read: How Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Javed Akhtar's criticism of Animal...

The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra and Rakesh Bedi. It is produced by Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya censored

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of the movie to shorten a 36-second intimate scene between the lead pair. The lovemaking scene is now 25% shorter and is 27-second long now, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's remark, ‘Fighter failed as..’

The CBFC also asked to make a change in its audio track. The word 'Daru' has been replaced with 'Drink' later in the film, the publication added. The makers have also been instructed to display the anti-smoking message in larger, clearer Hindi fonts.

Following these edits, the CBFC granted a U/A certificate to the film, allowing its release during Valentine’s Week. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a total duration of 2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds, as stated in its censor certificate.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App