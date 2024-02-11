Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has gained momentum on Day 2. The movie which was released on 9 February has collected over ₹9 crore as per early estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film minted ₹9.50 crore on Day 2 with this taking the total collection to ₹16.20 crore net in India. Speaking of overseas collections, the film is Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener overseas grossing over $700k [and counting], including premieres, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on 10 February.

Coming back on the Day 2 numbers, On Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed highest of 65.75 percent occupancy in Chennai followed by 37.25 percent occupancy in Bengaluru while 31.75 percent in Hyderabad. Southern states are reporting the greatest occupancy rates even as Rajinikanth's Lal Salam has also been released in theatres. Other cities like Mumbai, NCR, Pune witnessed 26, 20.75 and 30 percent occupancy respectively. Regions like Surat, Lucknow, Bhopal reported less interest overall. As per media reports, the movie has been made on a budget of ₹75 crore.

Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s movie opens with ₹ 6.50 crore TBMAUJ reviews The film opened to mixed reviews as some has called it entertaining while some said that the theme of AI singularity seemed half baked. Some said the film is a laugh riot, a light hearted entertainer after a long time with funny punchlines, situational humour. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh have the film two stars and called it disappointing. Taking to X, Adarsh said, “A difficult-to-absorb concept that’s marred by poor screenwriting [second half is a borefest]… Has few entertaining moments, that’s it… The ‘Wow Factor’ is clearly missing… Catchy soundtrack and some interesting moments [between #ShahidKapoor - #KritiSanon] are the only saving grace."

About TBMAUJ Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Maddock Films.

