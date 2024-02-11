Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" earned ₹9.4 crore at the box office on Day 3 of its release, Sacnilk.com said on Sunday. The firm has collected ₹25.75 crore after 3 days of its release on 9 February, and the Day 3 earnings of the film at the global box office are still not revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, production house Maddock Films released the global box office collections of 2 days and informed that the film has crossed ₹20.2 crore in worldwide theatres.

"Can't get enough of your love & support on this family entertainer. Book your tickets right away. #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas!" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised ₹20.02 crore in worldwide gross since its release on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" marks the directorial debut of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who also penned the script. Accompanying Shahid and Kriti are seasoned performers Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles.

The film is described as a narrative of an unconventional romance and showcases Shahid Kapoor portraying the character of Aryan, an engineer who makes the unconventional choice to wed a robotic entity named Sifra, portrayed by Kriti Sanon.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office numbers As per Sacnilk.com, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" earned ₹6.7 crore on Day 1, the number increased on Saturday to ₹9.6 crore and marginally dropped on Sunday to ₹9.4 crore. The film had an overall 24.64% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, the website said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Day 3 also, Chennai continues to have the highest occupancy rates at 71.33% with the majority of the viewers in the city opting to see the afternoon and evening shows. In terms of occupancy rates, Bengaluru is in second position with 37% occupancy while Pune is ranked third with 33.6% occupancy for the film.

