Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 9: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's film mints ₹2.85 crore
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has earned ₹84.61 crore globally in its first week. The romantic comedy features Shahid Kapoor as a scientist who falls in love with a robot played by Kriti Sanon.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has accumulated ₹52 crore at the Indian box office.
