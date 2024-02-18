Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has accumulated ₹52 crore at the Indian box office.

According to Sacnilk, on its ninth day, the film collected ₹4.75 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the directorial debut of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Production house Maddock Films claimed that the film earned ₹84. 61 crore worldwide within its seven-day run that is in its first week.

Recently, the filmmakers unveiled the official trailer of the movie along with two songs, 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' and 'Akhiyaan Gulaab', which received positive feedback from audiences.

In the film's storyline, Shahid Kapoor portrays the role of a scientist specializing in robotics who develops emotions and eventually marries the character played by Kriti Sanon, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The trailer suggests that the protagonist gradually develops romantic feelings for the robot. 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is scripted and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, with production handled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The romantic comedy film, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, explores the love story between a young man and a robot. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the movie was released on February 9 and reportedly had a budget of ₹75 crore, according to media reports.

Scheduled for release on February 9, the film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra.

Shahid also received a shout-out from his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter. “#TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film! Enjoyed thoroughly @shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic no," Ishaan posted on his Instagram.

