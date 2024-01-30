'Thalapathy' Vijay set to register his political party; fans call him ‘next big thing in Tamil Nadu politics’
Vijay's entry in politics will mark another high-profile entry in Tamil Nadu politics from cinema after the likes of Kamal Haasan, M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, etc.
Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay has begun the process of launching his political party and the people close to the actor revealed that the party will be registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon. Vijay's entry in politics will mark another high-profile entry in Tamil Nadu politics from cinema after the likes of Kamal Haasan, M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, etc.
Preparing for the 2026 assembly elections
'Thalapathy' Vijay's political party comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which triggered rumors that the superstar is eyeing a role at the national level, but people close to the actor confirmed that the newly-formed party will target the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
The name of the party has not been revealed yet but it is clear that the name will include the word Kazhagam owing to its significance with the people of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay is seen as the next Rajinikanth of Tamil Nadu as the popularity of the actor matches the charisma of the legendary actor. He has acted in around 68 films with thousands of people thronging to theatres to watch his movies.
The political ambitions of the actor were public for over a decade and his fans were waiting for the creation of his party. Earlier, Vijay was seen asking young students to stop their parents from taking money in lieu of votes. He recommended they read about political thinkers like B R Ambedkar, Periyar E V Ramasamy, and K Kamaraj.
