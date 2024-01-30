Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay has begun the process of launching his political party and the people close to the actor revealed that the party will be registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon. Vijay's entry in politics will mark another high-profile entry in Tamil Nadu politics from cinema after the likes of Kamal Haasan, M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay's fans were excited about the announcement but some were also skeptical as the reports about him joining politics appeared frequently around his film promotions just to raise the popularity of the actor.

But, this time it seems that the actor is finally taking the plunge in politics as the structure of the party is ready. As per an NDTV report, 200 members of the party's general council attended a meeting before registration and people are also being appointed to crucial positions like the members of the Central Executive Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Thalapathy' Vijay to launch political party: Fan reactions

Preparing for the 2026 assembly elections 'Thalapathy' Vijay's political party comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which triggered rumors that the superstar is eyeing a role at the national level, but people close to the actor confirmed that the newly-formed party will target the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The name of the party has not been revealed yet but it is clear that the name will include the word Kazhagam owing to its significance with the people of Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay is seen as the next Rajinikanth of Tamil Nadu as the popularity of the actor matches the charisma of the legendary actor. He has acted in around 68 films with thousands of people thronging to theatres to watch his movies.

The political ambitions of the actor were public for over a decade and his fans were waiting for the creation of his party. Earlier, Vijay was seen asking young students to stop their parents from taking money in lieu of votes. He recommended they read about political thinkers like B R Ambedkar, Periyar E V Ramasamy, and K Kamaraj.

