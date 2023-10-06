Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt's fans celebrate release of 'Leo' trailer | Watch
The much-anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's next film 'Leo' was released on 5 October. Fans were seen dancing on drums and garlanding the poster.
The much-anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's next film 'Leo' was released on 5 October amid much fanfare in Madurai. The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'. The film also features Trisha Krishnan. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi', and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film.