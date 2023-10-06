Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt's fans celebrate release of 'Leo' trailer | Watch

The much-anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's next film 'Leo' was released on 5 October amid much fanfare in Madurai. The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'. The film also features Trisha Krishnan. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi', and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film.

Makers of 'Leo' unveiled the first look of the 'Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt on his birthday (29 July).

Writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo."

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay's Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19.

Fans were seen dancing on drums and garlanding the poster when the makers of the film released the first look of the film.

A user wrote on the X platform, "This is a sure shot blockbuster. Will be watching the first day".

Another fan excitedly wrote, "The King is back - Vijay".

"Goosebumps at its Pea...This is what we all had expected...Full Raw & Intense Trailer," another user wrote.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known as Vijay or Thalapathy, is one of India's highest-paid actors in India and has appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list seven times.

