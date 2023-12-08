‘The Archies’: How big brand collaborations help build the buzz
The Archies marks the debuts of a handful of Bollywood star kids, including Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan; Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan; and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Indian icon Sri Devi.
The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written with Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, is creating a lot of buzz online. Released on December 7, 2023, on the OTT platform Netflix, the excitement around ‘The Archies’ can be credited to the marketing efforts that went into collaborations for it, apart from its cast.