The Beatles, Beyoncé and how to be creative today
What we can learn about collaboration and remote work from two pandemic hits
Beyoncé recently came out with her first studio album in six years, an exuberant hour of music called “Renaissance" that I’ve had on repeat in the days since it was released, and there is something unusual about this record: Before listening to Beyoncé, it’s worth reading Beyoncé.