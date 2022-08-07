The Beatles, Beyoncé and how to be creative today

It begins when John Lennon is late to rehearsal and Paul McCartney is fiddling on his bass as he waits with George Harrison and Ringo Starr. He’s toying around, playing with sounds, grasping for… something. He’s got nothing and he’s going nowhere, but he doesn’t give up. He keeps tinkering. And then it happens. Something. You hear it. You see it. You feel it. Before long George is reaching for his guitar, Ringo is clapping a drumbeat and Paul is singing: “Get back! Get back! Get back to where you once belonged." By the time John walks into the studio, the Beatles have the makings of a hit.