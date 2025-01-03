The best movies beyond the multiplex: The hidden gems of 2024

Many of last year’s most intriguing human-centered movies may have escaped your attention: Some had limited marketing budgets, some played in only a few theaters, and one was made by a cancelled Oscar winner whose name is now spoken only in whispers.

A multiplex isn’t a natural fit for most of the smaller films anyway, so waiting until the theatrical window has closed is sometimes smart. By that time, however, the reviews and the initial promotional push may be forgotten. In a January that, typically, promises to present theaters with a buffet of the underwhelming, these are some of the overlooked gems of 2024 that deserve your attention, with many available for home viewing.

“Asleep in My Palm" (Prime Video): A debut by writer-director Henry Nelson, this wintertime character study stars his father, the veteran character actor Tim Blake Nelson, as an ingeniously resourceful homeless man living rough with his daughter (Chloë Kerwin) in small-town Ohio. Though the father is a thief, he turns out to be an excellent teacher of practical skills, and the film turns into a thoughtful consideration of the nature of fatherhood.

“Back to Black" (Prime Video): A critical and commercial failure, this biopic about the brief life of retro soul singer Amy Winehouse nevertheless features a knockout performance by Marisa Abela as the working-class girl turned tortured icon of the early 2000s. Winehouse’s pained relationship with her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil (brilliantly played by Jack O’Connell as an irresistible rogue), is one of many elements of her addiction-poisoned life that went wrong, but Sam Taylor-Johnson’s heartbreaking film doesn’t attempt to flatten this massively talented and equally complicated woman into a mere victim of circumstance.

“Coup de Chance" (on DVD/Blu-ray and video-on-demand services): Woody Allen made his 50th film in Paris and in French, expecting that no major American distributor would touch it. None did, which is a shame because this sinewy thriller is Mr. Allen’s best work in more than a decade, centering on a rich man’s wife (Lou de Laâge) who starts down a dangerous path when she begins a flirtation with a scruffy writer (Niels Schneider) while trying to dodge questions from her husband (Melvil Poupaud). Punchy, lean and mordant, it finds Mr. Allen in much the same mode as his excellent “Match Point."

“Daddio" (Netflix): A 90-minute cab ride from JFK Airport is the setting for a discursive conversation between an upscale young woman (Dakota Johnson) and her driver, an insightful older man (Sean Penn), who entices her into a frank exchange of reflections. By the end of the trip, the pair have learned so much about each other that it’s almost unbearable to think that this is the only time they’ll ever meet. Writer-director Christy Hall’s witty and twisty script is also a finely calibrated series of revelations.

“Memoir of a Snail" (VOD): Australian animator Adam Elliot wrote and directed this endearingly oddball effort—an R-rated stop-motion animated feature about surviving loss. It begins with the dryly funny childhood of a brother and sister whose parents die far too young. The two siblings are then sent separately into strange foster families on opposite sides of Australia, yearning to be reunited. Fanciful, tender and loving, the film is a beautifully wrought appreciation of eccentricity and the enduring bonds of family.

“Oddity" (DVD/Blu-ray, VOD): A woman in danger and her twin sister, a psychic, are delightfully portrayed by Carolyn Bracken in Irish writer-director Damian McCarthy’s chiller, set in an isolated country house that might be haunted. A clash of spiritualism vs. science, and women vs. men, builds to a wickedly perfect conclusion in one of the year’s craftiest scary movies.

“Perfect Days" (Hulu): Although it was nominated for an Oscar at last year’s Academy Awards, few moviegoers had a chance to see this quiet but enthralling work until its release this past February. Wim Wenders’s simple, elegant, almost wordless film about a humble janitor (Kōji Yakusho) in Tokyo who is blessed by the ability to experience joy in the mundane feels like a Zen seminar in how to bask in mere existence.

“Piece by Piece" (DVD/Blu-ray, VOD): Releasing this endearingly bonkers documentary in theaters was an odd choice. But telling the story of the life and work of music writer/producer/singer Pharrell Williams with animated Legos is a mighty cute idea. The whimsical look is an ideal match for Mr. Williams’s bubbly cheer as he walks us through such hits of his as Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky," Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines" and Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot" as well as his own “Happy."

“September 5" (in theaters): An immersive chamber piece explores the challenges facing journalists unexpectedly thrown into covering a crisis when Palestinian terrorists take members of the Israeli Olympic delegation hostage at the Munich Summer Olympics on September 5, 1972. ABC Sports President Roone Arledge, played with typically cool reserve by Peter Sarsgaard, hastily reorganizes the day’s coverage as the movie delves into issues ranging from German hesitance to use armed force to journalistic ethics.

“Slingshot" (DVD/Blu-ray, VOD): This sci-fi drama, about a battle of wills among three astronauts (Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Tomer Capone) as they attempt to execute a complex maneuver in space has the mischievous narrative energy of “The Twilight Zone." Director Mikael Håfström keeps the audience in a constant state of woozy dislocation as Mr. Affleck’s character grows ever more confused about what’s going on aboard the ship.