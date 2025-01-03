The best movies beyond the multiplex: The hidden gems of 2024
Kyle Smith , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jan 2025, 02:26 PM IST
SummarySome of last year’s finest films, including ‘Coup de Chance,’ ‘Daddio’ and ‘Oddity,’ are small in scale but worthy of more attention than they initially received.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Many of last year’s most intriguing human-centered movies may have escaped your attention: Some had limited marketing budgets, some played in only a few theaters, and one was made by a cancelled Oscar winner whose name is now spoken only in whispers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less