The best movies beyond the multiplex: The hidden gems of 2024

“Coup de Chance" (on DVD/Blu-ray and video-on-demand services): Woody Allen made his 50th film in Paris and in French, expecting that no major American distributor would touch it. None did, which is a shame because this sinewy thriller is Mr. Allen’s best work in more than a decade, centering on a rich man’s wife (Lou de Laâge) who starts down a dangerous path when she begins a flirtation with a scruffy writer (Niels Schneider) while trying to dodge questions from her husband (Melvil Poupaud). Punchy, lean and mordant, it finds Mr. Allen in much the same mode as his excellent “Match Point."