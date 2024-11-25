The best movies of 2024: Bold visions and rising stars
SummaryThe year’s top films include thrilling adaptations and original dramas, such as ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Brutalist,’ as well as ideal showcases for actors Austin Butler and Glen Powell, who are deservedly ascending to the A-list.
Though the “Barbenheimer" phenomenon seemed like a punchline in search of a joke, the release of “Wicked" on the same day as “Gladiator II" did illuminate how culture works today. Yes, intellectual property—or “IP"—continues to exercise dominion over our art, but it doesn’t have to mean the end of creativity. Whereas the latest Roman epic is a wan imitation of its predecessor, its multiplex rival turns the Oz story inside out. Instead of tired toga-wrapped political intrigue, “Wicked" poses relevant questions that stretch beyond politics: How much of what everybody knows is simply a constructed fiction? Conspiratorial thinking made for great thrillers in the ’70s and it could reinvigorate filmmakers’ imaginations, if they’re willing to take a chance on doing something interesting.