The best movies of 2024: Bold visions and rising stars

Plunging us into unfamiliar situations as effectively as Mr. Chung and Mr. Nichols did, two more films with an especially keen sense of setting were “Anora" (theaters) and “September 5" (theaters, Dec. 13). The former is a madcap raunchy comedy about a poor stripper (Mikey Madison, in a star-making performance) who captures the heart of the wealthy young son (the amusingly louche Mark Eydelshteyn) of a Russian oligarch while the father’s minions hilariously fail to split them apart. Writer-director Sean Baker’s frantic fairy tale ricochets around Russian neighborhoods in Brooklyn as memorably as “What’s Up, Doc?" did around San Francisco. By contrast, “September 5" virtually bolts us into a Munich television control room at the 1972 Summer Olympics, where Palestinian terrorists take the Israeli Olympic team hostage. Presented from the point of view of ABC Sports producers Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard) and Geoff Mason (John Magaro), the film by Swiss writer-director Tim Fehlbaum uses a point-by-point rundown of the choices made by journalists covering an unprecedented situation to explore the sudden practical, legal and ethical dilemmas that arose out of what was supposed to be routine sports coverage.