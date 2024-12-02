The best TV shows of 2024: Small-screen sophistication
SummaryScattered across myriad channels and platforms, many of the year’s best series—including ‘Disclaimer,’ ‘Babylon Berlin’ and ‘The Penguin’—were both smart and cinematic.
Any “best of" list is intended to start arguments. A rock magazine could catalog “The 5,000 Greatest Accordion Players of Norwegian Death Metal" and some reader would likely find an omission. But given the balkanized state of television, listing the top programs of 2024 poses a particular problem: Few readers will likely have seen all the shows you list, not because they don’t have the time (which they don’t), but because the shows were scattered across myriad channels, venues, platforms and services.