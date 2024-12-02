The best TV shows of 2024: Small-screen sophistication

One of 2024’s major arrivals, “Disclaimer," was not just a terrific series, with a serpentine narrative and a novelistic approach to how long-form TV can be done. It seemed to mark one of the more dramatic instances yet of major talent sidling away from theatrical films. Based on the Renée Knight novel, it had at its helm Alfonso Cuarón, generally considered among the better directors at work right now. The cast included Kevin Kline, Cate Blanchett, Lesley Manville and Sacha Baron Cohen. Each of its seven parts was entertaining; the Kline performance was both poignant and puckish. But it was also a comprehensive whole that justified its length, the ambition of its production and all the perplexing plot points that seemed not to make sense along the way but ultimately coalesced. One major publication ran a review by someone who seemed not to have watched the entire series. All the complaints were valid—if a viewer bailed out early. It would have been like leaving a seven-course meal after the soup. Of course you weren’t satisfied.