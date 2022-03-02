The changing paradigm of internet intermediary liability

Anushka Sharda, partner, Khaitan & Co., said appointment of a compliance officer may also lead to over-censorship as he may be the only person held responsible despite not being the decision-maker. Also, the 24-hour deadline to take down offensive content, may not be practically possible. She said there may not be a perfect solution to regulating social media intermediaries because tech will always outpace law, but hopes rules will continuously evolve to address the issues.