The Christmas movie that became a classic because of a mistake

There have been many innovations born under peculiar circumstances that most people would describe as mistakes. The paper that Dr. Yaqub wrote based on his analysis of Merton’s archive identifies dozens of these breakthroughs that owe their existence to goofs. Some came from substances that were dropped or spilled, others from scientific equipment that was broken or the source of human blunder. A curious part of success is how much of it comes from lucky errors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}