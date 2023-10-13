The Cost of Canceling a Huge Concert: Up to $1 Million a Night
Neil Shah ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 13 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST
SummaryFrom Bruce Springsteen to Madonna, high-profile artists are rescheduling tours, creating headaches for venues.
Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Lil Baby: High-profile music stars seem to be canceling concerts left and right.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less