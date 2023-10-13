The Cost of Canceling a Huge Concert: Up to $1 Million a Night

Perhaps the single most important factor is timing—is the artist canceling a day, a week or six months in advance? If the show is scrapped in the immediate run-up to show time, when production setup has commenced—or even worse, when roadies are literally setting up the stage—the consequences can be painful. Generally speaking, a sudden cancellation could mean an arena loses out on roughly $500,000 in revenue, according to some estimates. For music’s largest shows—stadium events—a dark night could mean the venue misses out on up to $1 million or more.