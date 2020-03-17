NEW DELHI : Director Steven Soderberg’s 2011 film Contagion has found a new audience nearly a decade after its release. The film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet, among others, revolves around a virus transmitted by formites, which disturbs the social order, leading to a pandemic. This resonates eerily with the times we live in as the Covid-19 crisis becomes more serious globally with each passing day.

The action thriller, available on video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video besides YouTube and Google Play, saw spikes in searches around 16 February, according to Google Trends for India. In India, the searches were led by people in Sikkim followed by Puducherry, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. One of the keywords used was “pandemic," which could either refer to the phenomenon or the 2016 film set in the near future, where a virus of epic proportions overtakes the planet. The Contagion trailer on YouTube had 14,035,772 views as of Tuesday.

The film more than rings true with current times and is eliciting a range of reactions, from curiosity and a sense of fascination to absolute fear and dread. “Man, I just watched that movie Contagion. How was that made nine years ago but it’s the same shit that’s happening right now in real life?" basketball player Isaiah Thomas tweeted on Monday. “Tip for anyone freaking out about coronavirus right now: Definitely do not watch Contagion. Just don’t do it. It won’t help," journalist Lauren Chen tweeted.

A report in The Guardian explains the spike in streaming numbers for Contagion and Outbreak, a 1995 film starring Dustin Hoffman that focuses on the outbreak of a fictional Ebola-like virus, Motaba, in Zaire and later in the US. “Viewers have been flocking to these films for a sanctioned version of exposure therapy, in which an inconceivable menace can be experienced and survived. Such films allow audiences to vicariously live through the end of days and survey what will be left after," said the report.

“It’s a form of emergency preparedness for the mind, rendering thinkable the unthinkable and theorizing where the average person’s place in all of it might be. It theoretically leaves the viewer a bit tougher and more inured to whatever horrors may still come," it said.

Quarantined movie buffs at home can watch other films that deal with fatal and devastating outbreaks. Apart from Contagion and Outbreak, there is 12 Monkeys (1995) set in a future world devastated by disease from where a convict is sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet.