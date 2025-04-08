While it is common for film and sports celebrities to be inundated with brand deals once they gain acclaim in their primary line of work, a handful of names have never been big in the endorsement game. Figures such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kumble and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, are seen as either voluntarily staying away from such deals or brands not finding them viable enough since some of them come with controversies that lead to polarising opinions around them.

Further, several popular celebrities are yet to have cultivated a specific public personality that could align well with the values of specific brands, leading to organic collaborations, entertainment industry experts say.

“There is a mix of factors at play. Some celebrities are incredibly selective due to their personal values and brand alignment. Others might be prioritizing their core careers in acting or sports. And in some cases, public perception and personal brand can also play a significant role in the opportunities that come their way. It's a reminder that fame and success don't automatically translate to a packed endorsement portfolio," said Rajni Daswani, director - digital marketing at SoCheers, a digital agency.

Names such as Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Anil Kumble reinforce the idea that not every top performer is actively chasing endorsements, and some are more selective or have different priorities.

On the other hand, the often controversial public stances of people like Kangana Ranaut likely make brands think twice. It's a clear example of how personal brand and public perception can directly impact endorsement opportunities.

Brand and entertainment industry experts say stars like Salman Khan and Rajinikanth are fiercely protective of their image. They endorse only when a brand aligns with their personal philosophy.

Risk avoidance

Further, one bad endorsement can cause a PR nightmare. Some stars prefer to avoid the risk altogether. Bhakti Vaza, assistant manager BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, said some celebrities would rather be remembered for their craft than their ad deals. Also, many have lucrative businesses, film production houses, and investments, while ads are just a bonus.

Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO of iCubesWire, a digital marketing company, agreed some celebrities just don’t warm up to the whole endorsement thing. It could be because they are picky about what they attach their name to or just not into being everywhere all the time. “It’s mostly because their image doesn’t align with the mass appeal brands are after. So instead, brands go looking for influencers, bring in newer faces or celebs with a more active public persona," Chopra said.

There has been a significant shift in how brands approach celebrity endorsements, according to Sharat Kumar, director, Crazy Few Films, a commercial and film production company. While traditionally, big box office stars were seen in regional, local, and mass-market brand campaigns, advertising today focuses more on creatively integrating celebrities into brand narratives.

“This shift underscores how brands are now prioritizing narrative-driven integration over simply leveraging star power. Additionally, the rise of digital content has led to a growing preference for newer, younger influencers and OTT actors who have built strong audience connections," Kumar pointed out.

Entertainment industry experts said that despite their immense popularity, some celebrities may be overlooked if their public image clashes with a brand’s core messaging.

Recent success

“A key factor influencing endorsements is the recency of a celebrity’s success. A star fresh off a blockbuster hit or a major sports victory instantly becomes a magnet for brands as their public appeal surges to its peak. However, inconsistency in success often pushes them out of the endorsement spotlight just as quickly. In the current era of a strong prevalence of cancel culture and instant public outrage, companies tend to be extremely cautious. Even remotely controversial figures—whether due to political affiliations, legal issues, or polarizing statements—are often avoided by brands," said Prof. Chetna Monga, Faculty of Advertising & Branding, FLAME University.

To be sure, some experts point out that today, many celebrities are not just endorsing products for a fee but are also taking equity in companies. For example, Shilpa Shetty has done well with her restaurant ventures, while Suniel Shetty has made a name for himself in the furnishing business.

Sumon K. Chakrabarti, co-founder and CEO-Buffalo Soldiers, a creative agency, agreed most celebrities nowadays are getting into their businesses - from clothing to start-up investments and everything in between. So unlike their previous generations, everyone has a road ahead planned after their primary career.

“This strategy can pay off in the long run, as they become not only the face of the brand but also a part of the business itself, making it a much more profitable venture over time," said Naveed Manakkodan, chief executive officer at One Hand Clap, a creative and marketing agency.

