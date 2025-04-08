The curious case of big celebrities staying away from endorsements
SummaryNot all celebrities chase endorsements; figures like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan prioritize personal values and image over brand deals. The industry is shifting towards narrative-driven marketing, with a growing focus on younger influencers and authentic brand alignment.
While it is common for film and sports celebrities to be inundated with brand deals once they gain acclaim in their primary line of work, a handful of names have never been big in the endorsement game. Figures such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kumble and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, are seen as either voluntarily staying away from such deals or brands not finding them viable enough since some of them come with controversies that lead to polarising opinions around them.